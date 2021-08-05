Arts & Entertainment

NYC readies for vaccine mandate, Broadway reopens, but auto show gets canceled

Reopening NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It was opening night on the Great White Way as Broadway celebrated the return of audiences.

All of those over age 16 in attendance Wednesday night had to be fully vaccinated.

It was a packed house inside the August Wilson Theatre as the curtain rose on a new play called "Pass Over."

The sold-out audience all wore masks and had to prove they're vaccinated on the way in.

Now the de Blasio administration is finalizing an executive order to require vaccines for any indoor entertainment venue, restaurants, and gyms.

Children will be exempt from the rule.

"There will be a period to educate, prepare our businesses, work with them really constructively, get them ready. Then the week of September 13, we start to follow up with inspections and if necessary enforcement," Mayor de Blasio said.

Just 18 blocks away, some things are moving backward.

The Javits Center should be gearing up for the Auto Show later this month, but on Wednesday, citing the delta variant, was canceled by organizers.



The CDC is warning that cases nationwide could triple by September.

With New York's relatively high vaccination numbers, public health experts don't expect another tsunami of suffering.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration could soon lift some major travel restrictions, allowing vaccinated foreigners to enter the United States.

Right now travelers from Europe's Schengen area, as well as China, Brazil, the UK, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, and India are still not allowed in.

That's despite the fact that vaccinated Americans have been allowed to enter many European countries for most of the summer.

