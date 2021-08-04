2021 NY International Auto Show at Javits canceled due to COVID variant rise

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10926002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The company said people have until early September to comply.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 2021 New York International Automobile Show at the Javits Center has been canceled due to the growing incidences of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by state and local officials to stop its spread.The President of the New York Auto Show Mark Schienberg released a statement that said in part, "As custodians of the 121-year-old New York Auto Show, we are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone including attendees, exhibitors, and the thousands of men and women who put the Show together. Over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days, circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect."They said that as vaccination rates increased they were optimistic about the prospect of holding an August show, but with rates going up, things have changed."The COVID pandemic has challenged our City, the country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before," Schienberg added.The auto show hopes to return for its regular spring show in April 2022.