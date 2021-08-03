Coronavirus Update: NYC to require proof of vaccine for indoor dining, gyms and entertainment

Dining at restaurants, working out at a gym, attending a movie or play will all require proof of vaccination starting August 16.
Enforcement will begin on September 13, to coincide with the return of children to schools.
The de Blasio administration is calling it the "Key to NYC Pass." The requirement will be for both workers and customers.
There will be no option to display a negative test, as the city attempts to promote vaccinations as the only way to "unlock New York City."
It will not apply to outdoor dining.
The de Blasio administration has been in conversations with leaders of the various industries to sell the policy.
The news comes weeks after Mayor de Blasio said he would "seriously consider" a program similar to France's vaccine passport program.
COVID cases, specifically the delta variant, are on rise across the Tri-State region.
Vaccinations are becoming a requirement in many places as local leaders across New York work to stop the spread.
New York City de Blasio says he wants vaccinated people to voluntarily mask up indoors, but some are calling for him to make it mandatory.
Eyewitness News was first to report Monday that de Blasio would not be issuing a new mask mandate.
However on Monday, he said the focus should be on getting more people vaccinated, which is the best protection against the highly contagious delta variant.
ALSO READ | Equinox, SoulCycle to require proof of vaccination
He added that the city's new $100 vaccine incentive has led to thousands of people taking advantage in recent days.
Health experts say that, yes, vaccinated people can potentially spread the delta variant, but 99% of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated, making it so crucial for people to get the shot.
ALSO READ | Wounded bystander speaks out after gang-related mass shooting in Queens
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question