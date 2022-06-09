NY lawmakers fight to keep theaters running after some Broadway shows announce closure

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11924958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Lawmakers are fighting for funding to keep theaters running after several Broadway shows announced they will close in the coming months.New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney recently called for the extension of the "Save Our Stages Act" to provide funding to eligible venues impacted by the pandemic.That includes Broadway theaters, which have been hit hard financially."Dear Evan Hansen" is among the several Broadway shows that will be closing in the coming months.The final curtain is slated for September 18, coming five years after winning the Tony Award for Best New Musical."Tina," the musical about the singer-songwriter Tina Turner, will close on August 14.And after 1,670 performances, "Come From Away" will play its final performance on October 2.