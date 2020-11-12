Broadway stagehand falls to death inside Midtown theater

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6848806" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has more on a long-awaited reunion for the Broadway community during a pop-up event in Times Square on Wednesday.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A stagehand fell to his death inside a Broadway theater in Midtown on Thursday morning.The 54-year-old worker fell from scaffolding inside the Winter Garden Theater around 8:45 a.m.He was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital.The theater has been closed since March due to the pandemic. The stagehand was removing the set of "Beetlejuice" in preparation for the theater's next show, "The Music Man."The famed theatre's longest tenant was "Cats," which opened in Oct. 1982 and ran 7,485 performances over nearly 18 years.Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows - including 16 that were still scheduled to open in the spring.----------