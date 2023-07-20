Union representing some Broadway workers voting on possible strike

Union members representing more than 1,000 theatre workers are voting on whether to authorize a strike.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A strike authorization vote by theatrical stage employees could mean a big blow to Broadway.

This union, called the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), says the workers voting whether to go on strike represent 45 theatrical shows across the U.S. with 28 of them being on Broadway.

The strike authorization vote is for members under the Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical, IATSE Pink Contract.

The Pink Contract covers a diverse range of theatrical professionals including stagehands, hair and make-up artists, wardrobe personnel, and others who are essential to Broadway productions both in New York and touring across the U.S. and Canada.

The voting will continue until Friday morning.

If they vote to go on strike, it could start as soon as this Friday.

