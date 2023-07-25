Lebron James' son, Bronny James, suffers cardiac arrest during workout

Bronny James is an incoming freshman at USC.

LOS ANGELES -- Bronny James, the son of basketball star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice Monday at USC and was taken to the hospital, according to a family spokesman.

James is now in stable condition, according to the family.

Bronny James presents LeBron James with the Best Record-Breaking Performance award during the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bronny James, 18, is a rising basketball star and incoming freshman at the University of Southern California.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a family spokesman said in a statement. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

The statement added, "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and [ his wife ] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

James was a McDonald's All-American in his senior season in high school and the No. 20 player in the country in ESPN's recruiting rankings.

LeBron James has said one of his final goals before retirement is to play in the NBA with his son.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," James said during an interview with ESPN in January.

ABC News' Drew Millhon contributed to this report.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.