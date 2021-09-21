Exclusive: 67-year-old man speaks out after brutal beating, robbery in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A 67-year-old man beaten and robbed while walking home in New York City is speaking out about the frightening encounter.

"He didn't say anything. He just knocked me down and then he hit me. He hit me," the victim said.

A 67-year-old Bronx man was walking home from work early Thursday morning in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

He was looking for something to eat, when he was attacked from behind, tripped, punched, dragged and robbed.

The victim asked us not to show his identity because he lives in fear. He knows the attacker has not been caught

We showed him video of the assault which left him reliving the anger.

"It makes me mad -- yeah it really does," he said.

The violent mugger took off with his wallet, which contained $70 and his sense of safety.
The victim still wears scratches, bruises and swelling from that night.

"And he hit me in the eye, the face and the hand," he said. "My feet, they still hurt."

It happened on the 1,400 block of Westchester Avenue.

Police are hoping to find the dangerous attacker before he strikes again.


