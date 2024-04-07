Fire damages auto repair shop in the Bronx; no injuries reported

The fire happened Saturday night at an auto repair shop on Park Avenue in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

The fire happened Saturday night at an auto repair shop on Park Avenue in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

The fire happened Saturday night at an auto repair shop on Park Avenue in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

The fire happened Saturday night at an auto repair shop on Park Avenue in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY is investigating a fire that tore through an auto repair shop in the Bronx late Saturday.

The incident happened at a shop on Park Avenue between Claremont Parkway and East 172nd Street.

The roof collapsed in the one-story building, with at least one car damaged inside. No injuries were reported.

First responders managed to get the fire under control around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday. More than 130 fire and emergency personnel responded.

.

Watch Video Video shows path of total solar eclipse This animated video shows the path of a total solar eclipse that will cross the United States on Monday, April 8.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.