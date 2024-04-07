Fire damages auto repair shop in the Bronx; no injuries reported

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY is investigating a fire that tore through an auto repair shop in the Bronx late Saturday.
The incident happened at a shop on Park Avenue between Claremont Parkway and East 172nd Street.
The roof collapsed in the one-story building, with at least one car damaged inside. No injuries were reported.
First responders managed to get the fire under control around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday. More than 130 fire and emergency personnel responded.
.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.