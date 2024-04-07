  • Watch Now
Fire damages auto repair shop in the Bronx; no injuries reported

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Fire damages auto repair shop in the Bronx; no injuries reported
The fire happened Saturday night at an auto repair shop on Park Avenue in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY is investigating a fire that tore through an auto repair shop in the Bronx late Saturday.

The incident happened at a shop on Park Avenue between Claremont Parkway and East 172nd Street.

The roof collapsed in the one-story building, with at least one car damaged inside. No injuries were reported.

First responders managed to get the fire under control around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday. More than 130 fire and emergency personnel responded.

