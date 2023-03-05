Bicyclist, who was allegedly not wearing helmet, crashes into 2 cars in Mott Haven

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A bicyclist is in critical condition after he hit two cars in the Bronx.
Police say the man hit the side of a car on at Brook Avenue and East 142nd Street at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
He then hit an SUV. Officials say that driver left the scene.
The bicyclist is in the hospital being treated for severe head injuries. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.
