Police say the man hit the side of a car on at Brook Avenue and East 142nd Street at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Bicyclist, who was allegedly not wearing helmet, crashes into 2 cars in Mott Haven

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A bicyclist is in critical condition after he hit two cars in the Bronx.

He then hit an SUV. Officials say that driver left the scene.

The bicyclist is in the hospital being treated for severe head injuries. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.

