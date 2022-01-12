Video shows violent fight at Bronx bodega

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police have released new video of a wild and violent fight inside a Bronx bodega.

Investigators are searching for a couple who got into an argument with another customer after the boyfriend accused the victim of leering at his girlfriend.

Police say the woman struck the 50-year-old victim in his head several times with a hammer.



Her boyfriend then pulled out a gun, firing a shot that hit the side of the bodega.

The victim had to get stitches.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

