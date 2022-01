Video shows violent fight at Bronx bodega

EMBED >More News Videos Chantee Lans reports on how to help the victims of the Bronx fire.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police have released new video of a wild and violent fight inside a Bronx bodega.Investigators are searching for a couple who got into an argument with another customer after the boyfriend accused the victim of leering at his girlfriend.Police say the woman struck the 50-year-old victim in his head several times with a hammer.Her boyfriend then pulled out a gun, firing a shot that hit the side of the bodega.The victim had to get stitches.Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------