Woman's decomposed body found in plastic bin in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A semi-decomposed body of a woman was found inside a plastic bin in the Bronx.

The discovery was made along a tree-lined path near Edson Avenue in the Wakefield section.

Police say the unidentified woman appeared to be in her mid to late twenties or early thirties.

The Medical Examiner will try to determine the cause of her death as police try to figure out who she is.

