Man stabbed in head with screwdriver on bus in Fordham, Bronx

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- A 60-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver on an MTA bus in the Bronx.

The attack happened on a BX22 bus around 2 p.m. Monday on East Fordham and Marion avenues in the Fordham section.

The victim is expected to survive and is said to be stable.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

The circumstances surrounding are not yet known. So far no arrests have been made.

