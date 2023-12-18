2 young children found dead in Mount Hope section of Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating the deaths of two young children in the Bronx.

First responders were called to the 200 block of East 175th Street in the Mount Hope section at 11:21 a.m. Monday.

Two girls, who appear to be five-year-old twins, were found dead.

The deaths are initially being considered suspicious.

This breaking story will be updated.

ALSO READ | Victims want Bronx building owner held accountable after collapse

Lindsay Tuchman reports from the Bronx on residents who want the building owner held accountable after the collapse.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.