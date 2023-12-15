Investigators zeroing in on cause of partial building collapse in the Bronx

The collapse happened at a seven-story occupied building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights, the Bronx on Monday.

Jim Dolan reports that some tenants were allowed back into the apartment building to retrieve belongings.

Jim Dolan reports that some tenants were allowed back into the apartment building to retrieve belongings.

Jim Dolan reports that some tenants were allowed back into the apartment building to retrieve belongings.

Jim Dolan reports that some tenants were allowed back into the apartment building to retrieve belongings.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Investigators are zeroing in on a failure in the corner support column as the cause of the partial building collapse in the Bronx.

City investigators are now looking into the engineer involved, who is believed to have made an error during an inspection earlier this year, and suspended the engineer's authority to inspect exterior walls.

"Our initial investigation into this collapse has made clear that the engineer involved has no business assessing the exterior walls of buildings in New York City, and we're taking action to suspend his ability to do so," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Department of Buildings Commissioner James Oddo said the engineer failed to "recognize a clearly structural column," and said he can no longer be making assessments of the structural integrity of exterior walls of city buildings.

The collapse happened at a seven-story occupied building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights on Monday.

Miraculously, no one was seriously injured by the falling debris, but some 150 residents were displaced as a result.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Engineer warned of 'unsafe' facade at Morris Heights partially collapsed building

7 On Your Side's Kristin Thorne has more on the building collapse investigation.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.