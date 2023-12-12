Tenants, neighbors recount Bronx partial building collapse

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The partial building collapse in the Bronx left many tenants thankful that they are alive, but trying to figure out what went wrong.

"I cried so much, you know, and I tried to call her and couldn't get any answer, but finally they called me back and said they're OK," said Sonia Lacen, tenant's friend.

Lacen held her breath while looking at the rubble. Her hairdresser lives in the building.

"She was a little devastated, you know, imagine, it's unimaginable. But they're OK, that's the main thing they're good," Lacen said.

It's hard to believe anyone would be OK, the corner of the building fell like a house of cards, and people ran to escape the cloud of dust. Piles and piles of rubble were left behind.

"It just sounded large boom!" Eyewitness Yvonne Mobley said.

It's a sound Mobley won't soon forget.

A day later, the bed frame in the top floor is still on display.

The partial building collapse is still reverberating through the neighborhood.

"It's so close to home so I figured if this building is falling down let me check my building," Mobley said.

Firefighters sifted through the mounds of debris on Billingsley Terrace in the Bronx, well into the night, looking for bodies. They found none.

Tuesday, investigators continue their effort to find a cause.

"The owner of this building submitted their most recent report in March of 2021. That report did find unsafe faade conditions, seven of them, mortar that was deteriorating, cracked bricks," said Jimmy Oddo, Department of Buildings Commissioner.

They did not necessarily find structural issues, the DOB said.

But, HPD says there were more than 100 open violations.

Lacen frequently visited the salon and her hairdresser on the ground floor.

"For years, I only go to her. I'm glad she's OK," Lacen said.

"And grateful that you weren't there either," Eyewitness News said.

"I go to the grocery, I've lived here 20 years," Lacen said.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the partial collapse.

