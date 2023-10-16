Vigil held for 1-year-old who died of fentanyl exposure at Bronx day care

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- There were hundreds of shining lights in the Bronx for the one-year-old who died of fentanyl exposure at a day care.

Sunday marked 30 days since the tragedy that claimed the life of Nicholas Dominici.

The boy's parents were there, holding each other during much of the vigil. The father also led a group prayer.

Three other children were also exposed to fentanyl at the day care but survived.

Prosecutors charged three people connected with the center and the building.

