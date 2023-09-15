4 children, including 2 in critical condition, being treated following incident at Bronx day care

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Four children are being treated following an incident at a daycare in the Bronx.
It happened Friday afternoon at the daycare on Morris Ave. in Kingsbridge.
Officials say at least two of the children are in critical condition at Montefiore Medical Center.
A third child is in stable condition. The condition of the fourth child is unknown.
No further details have been released at this time.
This is a breaking news story, check back for details.
----------
