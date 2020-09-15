Gunman opens fire inside Bronx deli

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6422600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several teenagers are facing charges after a 14-year-old with developmental disabilities had his pants and underwear pulled down while others recorded him and posted the video to s

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who walked into a Bronx deli and opened fire.The incident was reported Sept. 8 at Wally Deli on 664 E. 233rd St. just after 9 p.m.Authorities say the suspect, believed to be between 20-30 years old, walked into the store and started shooting toward individuals in front of the location.Everyone ran away from the scene after the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------