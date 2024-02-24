2 men found shot in the stomach in the Bronx; police searching for suspect

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot in the Bronx Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Hunts Point Avenue and Gilbert Place.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men, a 20-year-old and 38-year-old, both shot in the stomach.

The two victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where they are expected to survive.

The male suspect fled on foot from the location.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

