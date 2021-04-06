Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Bronx

HIGH BRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in an apparent drive by shooting in the High Bridge section of the Bronx.

The victims were struck in a Bentley outside 1125 University Avenue just after 10:10 p.m. Monday.

The occupants of another car apparently opened fire on the two and drove away.



The victims were found outside the nearby Cabana Hotel Yankee Stadium.

A 39-year-old female passenger was shot in the neck and torso and pronounced dead

The 37-year-old driver was shot in the leg.

