Bronx elevator accident leaves 1 dead

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Bruckner Boulevard shortly after 8:00 a.m.
Citizen App video captured rescue crews at the building.
One person was declared dead at the scene. Another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
At this time it is unknown from what floor the elevator dropped.
The location is a four-story mixed occupancy building that is under construction.
*** BREAKING NEWS - WILL BE UPDATED ***
