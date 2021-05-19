Bronx elevator accident leaves 1 dead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10656613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller speaks to the hero officers in Chelsea.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One person is dead and another critically injured after a freight elevator collapse in the Bronx.Emergency crews were called to the scene on Bruckner Boulevard shortly after 8:00 a.m.Citizen App video captured rescue crews at the building.One person was declared dead at the scene. Another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.At this time it is unknown from what floor the elevator dropped.The location is a four-story mixed occupancy building that is under construction.*** BREAKING NEWS - WILL BE UPDATED ***----------