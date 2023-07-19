Pieces of building facade fall, striking motorcycle in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A motorcycle was damaged after pieces of a building facade fell in the Bronx Wednesday.

The pieces of the facade fell from the 19th floor of the building on East 178th Street in West Farms, and onto the street below, striking a motorcycle.

Images showed the badly damaged motorcycle.

Fortunately, no one was on the vehicle at the time.

No further details have been released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

