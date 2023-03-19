At around 2 a.m., police say they found two victims with gunshot wounds near the corner of Hughes Avenue.

1 man dead, another wounded in fatal shooting in the Bronx

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- One man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting in the Bronx.

Police say they were called to an address on 187th Street in the Belmont section early Sunday morning.

At around 2 a.m., they found two victims around the corner on Hughes Avenue.

Authorities say a 21-year-old victim was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabus hospital.

A 22-year-old was shot in the buttocks and is in stable condition, officials said.

Police say they believe the victims were hanging out in a crowd when someone opened fire.

No arrests have been made.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.