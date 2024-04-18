19-year-old fatally stabbed apparently during argument with neighbor over parking spot in the Bronx

Lindsay Tuchman is live in the Bronx with details about a fatal stabbing.

Lindsay Tuchman is live in the Bronx with details about a fatal stabbing.

Lindsay Tuchman is live in the Bronx with details about a fatal stabbing.

Lindsay Tuchman is live in the Bronx with details about a fatal stabbing.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed apparently following a dispute with his neighbor over a parking spot in the Bronx Thursday morning.

The deadly dispute happened outside a deli on Featherbed Lane and Inwood Avenue in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Dominic Aquliera, who lived across the street.

"To be honest he was a beautiful person," his brother told Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Tuchman.

The brother says they ran an auto body shop together.

"The best brother ever. I'm not saying that because he passed away. He always got my back," he said.

According to police, the confrontation started as a verbal argument Thursday morning between the victim and a neighbor over where a car was parked.

The dispute escalated, and someone pulled out a knife. Aguliera was stabbed in the chest.

Wendy Reinoso says the teen then ran into her store looking for help.

"I kept yelling and I said, 'he's going to die, he's going to die,' Reinoso said. "It's sad to see it, a young person lose their life like that."

She described the horrible moments as she watched the teen die.

"Very dramatic to see his life like - you basically, like feel the person leaving, you know. So his face is in my head. I was on the door looking, talking to them and it's devastating," Reinoso said.

Aquilera was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect drove away in a black sedan.

Neighbors say simple arguments here too often turn violent.

"Especially these young kids, they don't know how to just have any self-control. They will just take it to another level and it don't have to be a level like that. It's just all about self-control and some people don't have that," Juan Martinez said.

Eyewitness News has learned surveillance video from the deli shows the entire scene unfolding. Police were reviewing the footage as this investigation and search for the suspect continues.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.