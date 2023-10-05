Federal agents raid suspected fentanyl pill mill in Belmont, the Bronx

Federal agents and police have executed a search warrant at a suspected fentanyl pill mill in the Bronx.

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Federal agents and police have executed a search warrant at a suspected fentanyl pill mill in the Bronx.

The raid was being conducted at 2337 Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section, just around the corner from a day care.

Pill presses and other product were expected to be seized at the location.

DEA and Homeland Security Investigations agents have joined the NYPD in the search warrant.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

