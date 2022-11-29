12 people injured in Bronx apartment building fire: FDNY

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- At least a dozen people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx Monday.

The fire started around 5:15 p.m. at 1408 Webster Avenue.

FDNY officials said the fire was on the 15th floor of a 22-story apartment building.

A total of 12 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Harlem Hospital.

The fire was placed under control just before 6 p.m.

