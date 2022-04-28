100+ firefighters battle blaze inside Bronx apartment building

By Eyewitness News
KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- More 100 firefighters worked to put out a destructive blaze inside an apartment building in the Bronx Wednesday night.

The two-alarm fire started inside a two-story building on Oxford Avenue in Kingsbridge shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Officials said approximately 27 units and 120 firefighters worked to put out the fire.

It was placed under control just before 9 p.m.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and everyone inside the building made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


