100+ firefighters battle blaze inside Bronx apartment building

The two-alarm fire started inside a two-story building on Oxford Avenue in Kingsbridge shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Officials said approximately 27 units and 120 firefighters worked to put out the fire.
It was placed under control just before 9 p.m.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported and everyone inside the building made it out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
