100+ firefighters battle blaze inside Bronx apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11794876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The funeral for fallen FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein will take place on Friday in Belle Harbor, Queens. Lucy Yang has more on the firefighter's impact on the people who knew him well.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- More 100 firefighters worked to put out a destructive blaze inside an apartment building in the Bronx Wednesday night.The two-alarm fire started inside a two-story building on Oxford Avenue in Kingsbridge shortly before 7:30 p.m.Officials said approximately 27 units and 120 firefighters worked to put out the fire.It was placed under control just before 9 p.m.Fortunately, no injuries were reported and everyone inside the building made it out safely.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------