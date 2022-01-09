'Traumatizing:' Residents describe escape from Bronx high rise during horrific fire

The deadliest fire in decades in the Bronx killed at least 19 and displaced dozens of residents on east 181st Street
By Sonia Rincon
Traumatized residents describe escape from burning Bronx apartment fire

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Windows are broken on almost every floor of a Bronx high rise after a deadly fire tore through the building.

The smoke extended to every floor of the building on 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section. There were residents who needed help on every single floor.

The fire was 5-alarm, but because of the massive response, so many of the firefighters were not needed to battle the flames, but to rescue everyone they could.

Aesha McKenzie made it out of a ninth-floor apartment through the black smoke. She couldn't see, but she could hear the panic of family members looking for their loved ones.

"It's too much. Oh lord, it's too much," she said.

Dozens of residents had to be carried out on stretchers, overcome by the smoke, some in cardiac arrest.

"But it was a lot of smoke so we had to stop at the sixth floor and we were able to get into a neighbor's home. We stayed there until the firefighters came and they were able to guide us out. Traumatizing," said one resident named Fatima.

Residents who walked out say they could not have done it without the firefighters.

"My teeth broke because I could not see where I'm going. So where put the garbage down, that's the place, I opened, I thought that's the door, so when I went, I got hit, I fell back," said Stephant Beuvsnu.

One seventh-floor resident grabbed her cat, 'Fancy,' and made a harrowing journey through a smoke-filled stairwell.

"Dark. Dark and grim, so all we had was the fireman's flashlights, and my son had his flashlight from his phone," she said, "slippery, had to really take your time."



Residents are getting food and shelter in the school next to the building, figuring out what is next, and trying to account for everyone as they await word that it is safe to go into their smoke-damaged homes.

