Police: 2 men rob Bronx laundromat, pistol-whip worker in the head

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two men caught on camera without masks are being sought for an armed robbery and pistol-whipping in the Bronx.

Police say the thieves held up the 'Tumble and Dry' laundromat near the Major Deegan Expressway in Mott Haven.

The robbers struck the worker in the head with a gun, then held him in the bathroom while stealing $1,500.

The crime took place two weeks ago.

The first suspect is described as a male with medium skin tone approximately 25-30 years old, 5'8" - 5'11" tall, and between 170-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, navy sweatpants, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as 5'2" - 5'5" tall, between 120 - 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white t-shirt, navy pants, and black sneakers. He was carrying a black and gray bag.

