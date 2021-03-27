Police: 2 men rob Bronx laundromat, pistol-whip worker in the head

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10438869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a man and a woman after they allegedly damaged an Uber driver's car and then robbed him after the man refused to wear a mask while riding in the vehicle.

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two men caught on camera without masks are being sought for an armed robbery and pistol-whipping in the Bronx.Police say the thieves held up the 'Tumble and Dry' laundromat near the Major Deegan Expressway in Mott Haven.The robbers struck the worker in the head with a gun, then held him in the bathroom while stealing $1,500.The crime took place two weeks ago.The first suspect is described as a male with medium skin tone approximately 25-30 years old, 5'8" - 5'11" tall, and between 170-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, navy sweatpants, and black sneakers.The second suspect is described as 5'2" - 5'5" tall, between 120 - 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white t-shirt, navy pants, and black sneakers. He was carrying a black and gray bag.----------