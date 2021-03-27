Police: 2 men rob Bronx laundromat, pistol-whip worker in the head

Police say the thieves held up the 'Tumble and Dry' laundromat near the Major Deegan Expressway in Mott Haven.
The robbers struck the worker in the head with a gun, then held him in the bathroom while stealing $1,500.
The crime took place two weeks ago.
The first suspect is described as a male with medium skin tone approximately 25-30 years old, 5'8" - 5'11" tall, and between 170-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, navy sweatpants, and black sneakers.
The second suspect is described as 5'2" - 5'5" tall, between 120 - 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white t-shirt, navy pants, and black sneakers. He was carrying a black and gray bag.
ALSO READ | Uber passenger pulls knife and gun after refusing to wear mask, slashes partition, and robs driver
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip