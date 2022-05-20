Health Department confirms four cases of Legionnaires' disease in Bronx neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11832685" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Experts warn against making your own baby formula and diluting baby formula if your supply is low.

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- The New York City Health Department has just released information on a Legionnaires' disease cluster in the Bronx.Four cases have been confirmed since May 9 in the Highbridge neighborhoods in zip codes 10452 and 10456.Doctors are waiting for the test results on several other people.So far no deaths have been reported.People with flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or difficulty breathing are being urged to contact a physician.----------