Health Department confirms four cases of Legionnaires' disease in Bronx neighborhood

Four cases have been confirmed since May 9 in the Highbridge neighborhoods in zip codes 10452 and 10456.
Doctors are waiting for the test results on several other people.
So far no deaths have been reported.
People with flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or difficulty breathing are being urged to contact a physician.
