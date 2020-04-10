coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Bronx Little Italy restaurants donate food amid COVID-19, loss of restaurant owner

By Eyewitness News
BRONX LITTLE ITALY (WABC) -- Some restaurant and business owners in Bronx Little Italy are turning their personal heartbreak and tragedy into an opportunity to help others.

The owner of Mario's Restaurant, 81-year-old Joseph Migliucci, died from the coronavirus. Joseph's father had opened the restaurant back in 1919.

The Business Improvement Chairman and Madonia Bakery owner Peter Madonia said that it is a surreal atmosphere in the Belmont section as it is normally packed in the days before Easter.

In honor of Migliucci, and to help the members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants are donating food and other goods.

The 100+-year-old Madonia Bakery is donating bread and cookies to help feed the St. Barnabas Hospital emergency room workers as well as the 48th Precinct.

Michael Angelo's on Arthur Avenue donated 50 warm meals to the emergency rooms of both St. Barnabas Hospital and Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Meals included penne with broccoli, garlic and oil, as well as grilled chicken Caesar wraps. Michael Angelo's is also coordinating donations to Einstein Hospital and additional meals to Montefiore as well.

Mike's Deli, located in the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, has partnered with Fordham Prep for their "Lunch for Life" COVID-19 program to benefit the Emergency Department at the St. Barnabas Hospital.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citybelmontbronxcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalrestaurantcommunitynyc newsdonations
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News