Tree-lighting ceremony in Bronx's Little Italy brings cheer to rainy evening

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- It is officially the holiday season in the Bronx's Little Italy.

The Belmont Business Improvement District hosted its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Ciccarone Park - the colorful tree bringing cheer to a rainy evening.

Families can visit now through Christmas to meet St. Nick.

As Christmas carols rang out, some families picked up their first toys of the season, thanks to a free giveaway by the Business Improvement District and Love Holds Life Children's Cancer Foundation.

