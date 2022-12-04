  • Watch Now
Tree-lighting ceremony in Bronx's Little Italy brings cheer to rainy evening

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, December 4, 2022 2:56AM
BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- It is officially the holiday season in the Bronx's Little Italy.

The Belmont Business Improvement District hosted its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Ciccarone Park - the colorful tree bringing cheer to a rainy evening.

Families can visit now through Christmas to meet St. Nick.

As Christmas carols rang out, some families picked up their first toys of the season, thanks to a free giveaway by the Business Improvement District and Love Holds Life Children's Cancer Foundation.

