Rally held to show support for NYPD officers in wake of shootings

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx -- A rally was held Sunday night outside the 41st Precinct stationhouse to show support for the officers in the wake of Saturday and Sunday's shootings.

City Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr. organized the vigil.

Those who attended prayed for the officers, and also got political, condemning the controversial new bail reform law, even though it would not have applied to the gunman.

