Off-duty officer shoots man who stormed into Bronx business making threats

Shannon Sohn has the breaking details on a shooting in the Bronx.

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- An off-duty police officer shot a man in the arm who stormed into a Bronx business making threats on Thursday.

The man who was shot came into the business, located on White Plains Road in Williamsbridge, around 3 p.m.

He was reportedly making threats to shoot the store up.

The off-duty officer pulled out his weapon and a shot was fired, striking the man in the arm.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

