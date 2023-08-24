Serial burglar suspected in spree of restaurant, business thefts in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man they suspect is connected to several restaurant and business break-ins in the Bronx.
The same suspect might be tied to at least seven incidents over the month of August throughout the Melrose and Mott Haven sections.
Authorities say the pattern shows he either breaks a front door or window before stealing money from the cash register.
He has also caused thousands of dollars in damage to the restaurants.
The burglar is suspected in the following crimes:
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Man charged in 'horrific' hammer attack that left 1 dead, 2 children injured
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.