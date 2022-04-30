Bronx armed robbery leads police on chase in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Armed robbery in the Bronx leads to police chase on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An armed robbery in the Bronx took police all the way to the Upper East Side.

Police say two men held up a T-Mobile just after 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on East 149th Street.

Officers tracked down one of the men because of the GPS on the stolen merchandise. They caught up to him on East 96th Street and Third Avenue, moments after the suspect crashed into a police car.

The suspect then ran away and was seen throwing something into the East River.

Police managed to finally catch him and make an arrest.

The other suspect is still on the loose.



No one was seriously injured.

