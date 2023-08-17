The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the Bronx.

Man killed after stealing scooter and slamming into truck in the Bronx: police

HIGH BRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was killed when he hit a truck and went under an MTA bus after police say he stole a scooter in the Bronx on Thursday morning.

The gas-powered scooter was stolen near East 170th Street in the High Bridge section around 9:30 a.m.

The owner of the scooter chased the suspect on foot.

As the suspect was speeding away, he apparently lost control, and struck the front of a truck before sliding under an MTA bus that was stopped for a light.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have surveillance video of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

