Man killed after stealing scooter and slamming into truck in the Bronx: police

HIGH BRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was killed when he hit a truck and went under an MTA bus after police say he stole a scooter in the Bronx on Thursday morning.
The gas-powered scooter was stolen near East 170th Street in the High Bridge section around 9:30 a.m.
The owner of the scooter chased the suspect on foot.
As the suspect was speeding away, he apparently lost control, and struck the front of a truck before sliding under an MTA bus that was stopped for a light.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they have surveillance video of the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
