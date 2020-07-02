2 people found shot to death in car in Highbridge, Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating after two people were found shot to death in a car in Bronx.It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on Sedgewick Avenue in the Highbridge section.Police say they were called to a reported "crowd condition" situation.Officers arrived to find two deceased men inside a parked car.They had both sustained gunshot wounds.The NYC Medical Examiner will work to determine the circumstances.This continues the trend of high numbers of shootings in the city.The NYPD responded to 205 shooting incidents in June, a level not seen since 1996, when 236 shootings were recorded.There were a total of 89 shootings in June 2019.----------