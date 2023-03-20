1 man killed, another injured in shooting at Wakefield bodega: Police

An argument started inside of the deli, before a 24-year-old was shot in the torso, officials said. Janice Yu reports.

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed at a bodega in the Bronx Sunday night.

Officials say an argument led to gunfire at Zoom Zoom deli grill on White Plains Road just before midnight.

The argument started inside of the deli, before a 24-year-old was shot in the torso, officials said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities say a 42-year-old was shot in the leg and is at Montefiore in stable condition.

People who live in this area say they feel unsafe because violence like this continues to happen..

"I just want the place to be safer...Not have to look over your shoulder ever minute, every day, every hour," a resident said.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to this shooting, but they say shots were fired inside and outside of the deli.

Police say they are searching for two men wearing dark clothing who fled from the scene. No arrests have been made.

