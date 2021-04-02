Terrifying moment caught on camera as shooter opens fire inside Bronx store

Surveillance video shows the moments when a suspect opened fire at a store employee.
Police say a woman walked into the bodega on Westchester Avenue in Longwood on Thursday.
The woman then pointed a gun at a 40-year-old man and began shooting before running off.
Luckily the store employee was not hurt.
The store's counter and ceiling were damaged.
Police are trying to track down the suspect, and want the public's help.
