Suspects sought after 2 men shot and injured in Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a pair of suspects after two men were shot and injured in the Bronx.
It happened at the intersection of Bush Street and Creston Avenue in Mount Hope around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
One man was hit in the stomach and the other in the back.
Emergency responders took both victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Two suspects fled northbound on Grand Concourse on a motorized scooter.
Police are asking for the public's help finding them.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
