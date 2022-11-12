Suspects sought after 2 men shot and injured in Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a pair of suspects after two men were shot and injured in the Bronx.

It happened at the intersection of Bush Street and Creston Avenue in Mount Hope around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

One man was hit in the stomach and the other in the back.

Emergency responders took both victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Two suspects fled northbound on Grand Concourse on a motorized scooter.

Police are asking for the public's help finding them.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

