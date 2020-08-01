Bronx shootings: Overnight violence outside deli, playground results in 2 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6347186" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A resident reacts to the fatal shooting in the Eastchester section of the Bronx.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were fatally shot in two separate incidents in the Bronx overnight.A gunman who walked through a crowd of people and fatally shot a 21-year-old man outside a deli in the Bronx is on the run.The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. at Randall Ave in Soundview.Surveillance video shows a suspect seen with a gun wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white face mask and black sweatpants with white stripes down the side.Police say the victim was identified as Shaquan Wilson. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.A resident in community said Wilson celebrated a birthday and the birth of a child in the last week.Another act of violence in the Bronx killed a man in the Eastchester section.According to authorities, people were gathered at Eastchester Playground on Burke Avenue when a man walked up to crowd and began shooting.Police say the 34-year-old man was shot several times with gunshot wounds to the torso and left arm.The victim was identified as Forest Byrd and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.No one else was injured in shooting.No arrests have been made for both incidents and the investigations remain ongoing.Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).