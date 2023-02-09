Update: Baby safe, not in vehicle stolen in the Bronx, police say

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- A newborn baby was found safe after a car was stolen in the Bronx Thursday.

Authorities initially believed that the baby was in the stolen car after the father reported the infant missing.

Luckily, the baby was safe with the mother the whole time and police deemed it as a miscommunication between the parents.

Authorities are still looking for the purple Honda HR-V with New York tags that was reported stolen just before 5 p.m. at 230 Street and White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.

The license plate of the vehicle is KLX-7595.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.