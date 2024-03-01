60-year-old man stabbed on Bronx No. 4 subway train

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed on board a subway train in the Bronx Friday, according to authorities.

Police say the attack happened just after 3 p.m. on a southbound No. 4 train at 167th Street.

They say a 60-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital by officers who were flagged down following the attack.

The victim is expected to survive.

The victim claims he was in a dispute and somebody stabbed him, but did not provide any more information on his attacker.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

