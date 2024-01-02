29-year-old man stabbed in neck on subway platform in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck on a subway platform in the Bronx.

Police say the attack happened just before 9 p.m. on the B/D subway platform at 182nd Street and Grand Concourse.

They say a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the neck with a sharp object.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Two people have been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

