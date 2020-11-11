Violent robbery, slashing caught on camera inside Bronx supermarket

Police say a fight broke out inside a supermarket in Morrisania last week.
They say the fight spilled into the street after two workers tried to stop a man and woman from shoplifting.
According to authorities, during the fight, the male suspect slashed the workers with an unknown object.
Both victims were treated for minor injuries.
So far there are no arrests.
