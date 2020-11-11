Violent robbery, slashing caught on camera inside Bronx supermarket

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7808653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NYPD Officer Amaury Abreu, 34, was arrested at his Long Island home and is accused of conspiring to import and distribute cocaine.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A violent robbery that ended with a slashing was caught on surveillance video in the Bronx.Police say a fight broke out inside a supermarket in Morrisania last week.They say the fight spilled into the street after two workers tried to stop a man and woman from shoplifting.According to authorities, during the fight, the male suspect slashed the workers with an unknown object.Both victims were treated for minor injuries.So far there are no arrests.----------