14-year-old fatally falls under '5' train in the Bronx after trying to walk between subway cars

Saturday, March 4, 2023 6:43PM
VAN NEST, The Bronx (WABC) -- A teen was killed walking between cars on a train in the Bronx.

Officials say the incident happened in the Van Nest section at the 180th Street subway station on a northbound '5' train.

At around 8 p.m. on Friday, the 14-year-old tried to walk between train cars, when he slipped and fell under the train, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

