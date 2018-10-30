Bronx teen wanted in 11-year-old girl's rape found dead of apparent suicide

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
A teenager who police say was wanted for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in a public bathroom in the Bronx was found dead Monday of an apparent suicide.

Authorities say the 16-year-old was discovered dead outside an apartment building at on Westchester Avenue.

The alleged crime happened on Sunday, October 14, around 11 a.m. Police say the 11-year-old female victim met with the suspect near Cauldwell Avenue and East 163rd Street in Morrisania.

The victim then entered the bathroom and was raped, and the suspect fled the scene.

The girl went home and reported the incident. She was then taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

