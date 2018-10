A teenager who police say was wanted for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in a public bathroom in the Bronx was found dead Monday of an apparent suicide.Authorities say the 16-year-old was discovered dead outside an apartment building at on Westchester Avenue.The alleged crime happened on Sunday, October 14, around 11 a.m. Police say the 11-year-old female victim met with the suspect near Cauldwell Avenue and East 163rd Street in Morrisania.The victim then entered the bathroom and was raped , and the suspect fled the scene.The girl went home and reported the incident. She was then taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.----------