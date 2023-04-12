Residents at an apartment building in the Bronx say they have been suffering without gas for at least a decade.

Bronx apartment residents say they've gone decade without gas, threaten to strike

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Residents at an apartment building in the Bronx say they have been suffering without gas for a decade.

The entire building at 333 East 150th St. has been without gas service for at least a decade, forcing tenants to create makeshift kitchens.

Juan Pablo Ortega, a resident of the building, has three propane tanks in his kitchen and one gas cook top.

He knows this is a fire hazard but this is how he feeds his family of five.

"The old landlord, he only want money, money," Ortega said. "All the time. He said I fix, I fix. He never fix."

The former landlord promised repairs but went into foreclosure, prompting the court to appoint a receivership last year.

Tenants say Con Edison was at the building recently working, but they were not told when the gas line would actually be turned on.

Lisa Ortega, who lives down the hall, says that she pays more than $1,300 a month for an apartment without basic service.

She said she uses a butane cook top. She buys at least three butane tanks each week to feed her family. They cannot afford to eat out every meal.

For Pablo Ortega, there are other housing issues as well. He has missing tiles in his shower, his windows don't close and the floor is worn down to the subfloor.

A tenant advocate met with residents Tuesday night to help put a spotlight on their suffering.

They plan to hold a rally Wednesday morning, calling on city officials to fast track their plight.

If progress is not made by the end of the month, they are threatening a rent strike.

Eyewitness News wasn't able to get in contact with the building's owner Tuesday night.

The city says it is working to figure out how it can help get the gas back on, safely and quickly.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.